Fuse festival

A building company has been thanked for supporting a free festival in Lichfield.

Fuse takes place in Beacon Park from 13th to 15th August.

Among the organisations supporting the event this year is Barratt Homes, who have donated money to help Lichfield Arts with running costs for the event.

Phil Beale, vice chair of Lichfield Arts, said:

“We keep Fuse free to ensure cost is not a barrier to entry for people in the community – this means we are heavily reliant on fundraising to cover our costs. “We are therefore very grateful to Barratt Homes for their donation towards Fuse’s running costs.” Phil Beale, Lichfield Arts

The festival will feature the likes of The Social Ignition, Kissmet and Fred Zeppelin this year.

Adrian Evans, managing director of Barratt Homes West Midlands, said:

“After a year of uncertainty, we are delighted to see that Lichfield Arts’ Fuse festival is set to open its gates again this summer. “It is important for us to connect with the local communities in which we build, and we are more than happy to support Fuse’s 20th birthday celebrations with our donation. “During times such as these, we are encouraging others to support charities and organisations in their communities as much as they can.” Adrian Evans, Barratt Homes

For more information about the festival visit www.fuselichfield.org.uk.