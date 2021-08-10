A Lichfield councillor has called for more creative thinking to be used after calls for housing to be built on land in the city centre.

The former Tempest Ford site in Lichfield city centre

Cllr Joanne Grange made her comments after two Lib Dem representatives said construction work should begin on the former Tempest Ford site.

The future of the land has been uncertain ever since the collapse of the long-awaited Friarsgate redevelopment project in 2018.

But Cllr Grange said she would like to see more creative thinking about how the city centre could look in future.

Cllr Joanne Grange

“I am continually disappointed that the thinking for this site is the binary houses or retail. “Why not use some imagination? Why not make it a completely flexible space that can serve many, many purposes? “I’d love to see something like the Eden Project bubbles or an opening roof like centre court at Wimbledon. That way it could be used for markets, pop up festivals, open air or closed roof theatre, concerts, picnics, sport etc even when there’s bad weather. “Plant lots of trees – that is if we’re serious about the climate emergency.” Cllr Joanne Grange, Lichfield District Council

Cllr Paul Ray and Cllr Miles Trent had suggested that the land – now rebranded by Lichfield District Council as the Birmingham Road Site – could be used to help tackle housing shortages.

But Cllr Grange, independent member for Chadsmead ward, said the space should be used for the benefit of all residents.