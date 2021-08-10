A pop-up theatre season of intimate plays is being presented in venues in and around Lichfield.

Let Me In Presents will perform four plays in four venues using four directors – and all in four weeks.

Creative director Chris Buckle explained the concept behind the productions:

Chris Buckle

“We were thinking about the intimacy and honesty in which human relationships, and in particular, communication, is represented in theatre. “From this, we developed a selection of four plays that each dive deep into the heart of human interaction, with a variety of settings. “To do justice to this theme, which includes very difficult aspects such as mental health, abuse, sexual infidelity and violence, we knew we wanted to create a team that was diverse across gender, culture, context, wealth and sexuality – as well as being a neuro-divergent team, so that these stories were everyone’s stories.” Chris Buckle

Led by Chris, the team includes Martin Pritchard as producer, Imogen Melhuish as designer and Maya Yenn as composer.

Within each play, there is a group of actors and creatives that have been brought together from all over the country.

The plays, dates and venues are:

Constellations by Nick Payne at The Nurture Nest in the Three Spires Shopping Centre from 10th to 14th August.

Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons by Sam Steiner at The Hub at St Mary’s from 17th to 21st August..

Blackbird by David Harrower at Sandfields Pumping Station from 24th to 28th August.

Wife by Samuel Adamson at Trinity Brew Co from 7th to 12th September.

Chris said:

“As always, Let Me In endeavours to ensure all of our productions are accessible and inclusive to all, therefore, this event is wheelchair accessible as well as being operated on our pay what you can basis, enabling audiences from all backgrounds to experience our productions. “We would like to add, however, that to enable us to continue with the model we are building, please consider paying the full guide ticket price of £15 if you are able to do so, as this would cover the costs of the production, meaning we are able to continue creating our work, and bringing it to everyone who wishes to see it.” Chris Buckle

For ticket information visit letmeinpresents.eventbrite.com.