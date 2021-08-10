Chase Terrace Academy. Picture: Google Streetview

Staff at a Burntwood secondary school have been thanked for their efforts to ensure A-Levels students were not disadvantaged by the coronavirus pandemic.

Sixth formers at Chase Terrace Academy joined others across the country in receiving their results today (10th August).

This year saw traditional exams replaced with teacher assessments due to disruption caused by the pandemic.

A spokesperson for the school said:

“Despite the results being awarded in a very different way this year, there has been a rigorous process of assessment that students have worked through in the most difficult and stressful of circumstances. “There have been many unknowns and students have had to constantly adjust to changing circumstances governed by the pandemic. “Our young people have proven how resilient they are and how they are able to adapt to ever changing circumstances. “The staff here at Chase Terrace Academy, and indeed school staff across the country, have done a fantastic job in supporting our young people to ensure they can leave this phase of education with the grades they have worked hard for.” Chase Terrace Academy spokesperson

Among the successes were Harry Cockrill and Faith Millington with three A* grades, while Sophie Young, Lauren Shaw and Niamh Birch all secured three A grades.