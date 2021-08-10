Students have been praised for their “resilience” as they receive their A-Level results.
For the second year running, traditional exams have not taken place due to the coronavirus pandemic, with grades instead determined by teacher assessments.
Cllr Jonathan Price, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for education, said the challenges facing students should not be underestimated.
“Whatever their results today, A-Level students should be proud of themselves. They have coped with huge changes in school or college, and disruptions to learning as bubbles have had to close and pupils have had to isolate.
“It’s worth noting that these students have had almost two school years learning under pandemic restrictions.
“The pressures schools, colleges and students have faced over the past year have been well documented, but what is perhaps less well documented is how resilient our schools, colleges and their students have been throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.
“They have coped with everything that has been thrown at them, and can be rightly proud of their achievements as they pick up their A-Level results today.
“To every student picking up their A-Level results today, I want to wish them all the best for the future, whether that’s going to university, further study or entering the world of work.
“This year has been very difficult for everyone, but I am proud of the way Staffordshire schools, colleges and students have risen to the challenge.”Cllr Jonathan Price, Staffordshire County Council