More than £1million of funding provided by developers across Lichfield and Burntwood will be spent on infrastructure projects, council chiefs have said.

The Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) is made up of money provided to support new developments.

Lichfield District Council House

Lichfield District Council’s cabinet agreed in June that a new approach would be taken to allocated the money to ensure projects were of “a sufficient scale to benefit” the whole area.

Over the next two months the local authority will be inviting and evaluating applications against the new criteria that focuses investment on large infrastructure projects.

Cllr Iain Eadie, cabinet member for economic development, said:

“The funding available from the Community Infrastructure Levy has the potential to have a real impact on some significant infrastructure projects around the district. “The new approach we’ve introduced, to manage the funds that we have gathered over the past three years, makes it easier for us to identify projects based on whether they are critical to enable development or designed to mitigate the effects of the development.” Cllr Iain Eadie, Lichfield District Council

Parish councils also receive a proportion of CIL funding from developments within their areas.

Those with a neighbourhood plan receive 25% and those without receive 15%, meaning each parish also has a pot of money to invest.

For more information on how to make an expression of interest in the funding for an infrastructure project before the deadline of 5pm on 1st October go to www.lichfielddc.gov.uk/cil.