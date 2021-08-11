The proposed layout of the new park area in Whittington

Plans have been submitted for new play equipment to be installed in Whittington.

The proposals for Bit End Lane would include the installation of elements such as swings, balance beams, hop stones, a wobbly bridge, sensory trail, scramble net, castle tower and an accessible roundabout.

The new play area is bring planned alongside the bowling green.

A planning statement said:

“Whittington and Fisherwick Parish Council will be running a project to create a new environmentally friendly play area for young children. “The existing play area is in an unsuitable location and contains out of date and limited play equipment. “Extensive consultation with children, adults and representative user groups has taken place with their ideas forming the backbone of the current design. “There is strong emphasis on meeting the needs of children with special educational needs and disabilities. “The location would incorporate a wooded area, a wildlife area and have environmentally friendly and sustainable play equipment. “Children would be encouraged to use their imagination, engage in co-operative play, further their physical development and enjoy the natural environment. “The areas for parental supervision would also assist in preventing the social isolation of young parents and carers.” Planning statement

Full details of the proposals can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.