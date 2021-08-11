The Adventure Cove River Rapids ride

Drayton Manor Park has confirmed the opening of its river rapids ride.

The Adventure Code River Rapids attraction will welcome riders from today (11th August).

Managing director William Bryan said:

“We are so thrilled to finally open our River Rapids ride. “We know our guests have been eager to set sail on this exciting attraction, and we’re so pleased to see everyone enjoying Adventure Cove so far.” William Bryan, Drayton Manor Park

The attraction has been without a rapids ride since the death of a schoolgirl on the former Splash Canyon ride in 2017.