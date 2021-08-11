An alternative take on Shakespeare will be served up in the latest in a series of events hosted by a Lichfield venue.

Bard in the Yard

Market Square will be home to the Summer Sundaes session on 15th August.

It will see Bard in the Yard perform King Leonardo, billed as “Shakespeare as you’ve never seen it before”.

The show follows William Shakespeare as he looks to complete his new play – but he needs the help of the audience to get it completed.

Anthony Evans, creative director of The Hub at St Mary’s, said:

“We’re really enjoying being able to mix things up and programme a great variety of arts and artists at Summer Sundaes – there is something for everyone to enjoy this summer. “This week we’ve got a more theatrical vibe going on and as ever there is coffee, cakes and picnic boxes aplenty.” Anthony Evans, The Hub at St Mary’s

There will also be live music from 1.30pm to 3.30pm when the Walsall Operatic Society perform songs from the musicals.

For more details, visit The Hub at St Mary’s website.