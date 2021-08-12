One of the headline acts at Lichfield’s Fuse festival says they cannot wait get back on stage at the free event.

Kissmet

Staged in Beacon Park from tomorrow (13th August) to Sunday, Fuse will feature a variety of music performances and arts activities.

Saturday night headliners will be fusion band Kissmet.

The group have performed their brand of Bhangra mixed with rock around the world at locations including Mexico, Italy, Finland, Poland and Malaysia.

Vocalist Ron Singh said:

“Our material is designed specifically to bring people of all ages, creeds, colours and religions together to celebrate the strength and power of unity, diversity, multiculturalism and friendship. “We last performed at Fuse in 2018 and had an amazing response, so we are very honoured to be asked to come back and headline the event this year. “Due to Covid we have been quiet over the past couple of years, so we are really looking forward to a piece of normality where we can sing, dance, jump and celebrate the beauty and freedom of life again.” Ron Singh

Kissmet are due on stage at 8.45pm.

Ron’s brother Buzz, who is also a vocalist with the group, added:

“The Fuse festival has a beautiful vibe and we know that playing there again will bering out the best in people and we’ll all leave brimming with happiness. “It’s so great to perform to like-minded, friendly people where we can all benefit from such togetherness and spirituality.” Buzz Singh

For more details on the festival line-up visit www.fuselichfield.org.uk.