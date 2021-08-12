The headteacher at a Lichfield school has described the efforts of students as “phenomenal” as they celebrated their GCSE results.

More than 200 students from King Edward VI School received their grades today (12th August).

Headteacher Jane Rutherford said:

“After what has been a very turbulent two years it was fantastic to see happy faces and excitement about plans for the coming year. “Our students have been phenomenal in adapting to the changing landscape of assessment and examinations. “We managed to complete a set of mock examinations in December 2020 before the second lockdown and then from January onwards they have engaged with remote teaching, coped with self-isolation and then prepared for and undertaken a range of assessments in up to eleven different courses. “Students and staff have worked hard to ensure that there has been every opportunity to demonstrate knowledge and understanding, preparing students well for the next phase of their education or training. “Our students are highly capable and they continued to demonstrate their amazing potential in 2021. “Our highest performing students gained as many as ten grade nines, often with an additional GCSE in further maths which provides a fantastic bridge towards A-Level.

The headteacher was also keen to praise the efforts of staff in supporting students through a challenging educational period.