Pupils at specialist dyslexia school in Lichfield are celebrating after a successful GCSE results day.

Christian Carr receiving his GCSE results with parents Karl and Gayle

Maple Hayes Dyslexia School said 77% of pupils had achieved five or more grades at level four or above.

Headteacher Dr Daryl Brown said mock examinations had been used in order to ensure predicted grades were accurate.

“We are incredibly proud of our pupils and the results they have achieved this year, in particularly difficult circumstances. “In order to secure our grades and make sure our predictions were as accurate as possible, pupils undertook almost triple the number of assessments they would usually. “This was, of course, stressful, but they all reacted positively and their results are proof of the hard work and commitment they have shown over the years.” Dr Daryl Brown

Christian Carr was the first pupil to receive his results. He said: