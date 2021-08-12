Pupils at specialist dyslexia school in Lichfield are celebrating after a successful GCSE results day.
Maple Hayes Dyslexia School said 77% of pupils had achieved five or more grades at level four or above.
Headteacher Dr Daryl Brown said mock examinations had been used in order to ensure predicted grades were accurate.
“We are incredibly proud of our pupils and the results they have achieved this year, in particularly difficult circumstances.
“In order to secure our grades and make sure our predictions were as accurate as possible, pupils undertook almost triple the number of assessments they would usually.
“This was, of course, stressful, but they all reacted positively and their results are proof of the hard work and commitment they have shown over the years.”Dr Daryl Brown
Christian Carr was the first pupil to receive his results. He said:
“I will be going on to study engineering at Stafford College, it’s a subject that has always interested me.
“I’m very happy with my results, particularly in maths.
“I’ve learned a lot at Maple Hayes, the icon system has really helped me.”Christian Carr