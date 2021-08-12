A Lichfield headteacher has praised the “immense potential” of students as they received their GCSE grades.

Students at The Friary School receiving their GCSE results

The Friary School students joined others across the country in learning what their results were today (12th August).

Headteacher Matt Allman said the hard work had paid off pupils.

“When you know the individuals and personalities involved, when you know the immense potential in these students, then you can only be thrilled that so many are coming back to our Sixth Form. “We are confident they will go on and prove their worth – whether it be teacher assessed grades or formal exams – as this is not a cohort to be underestimated. “They, their families, and their teachers deserve fulsome praise and we’re delighted that five years of work came to a conclusion with so much laughter, accomplishment and relief.” Matt Allman, The Friary School

Among the top performers were:

Katie Browning – six grade nines, one grade eight, one grade seven, and two Dist*

Hugh Hutchison – two grade nines, six grade eights and a Dist*

Isobel Swynnerton – four grade nines, two grade eights, three grade sevens and a Dist*

Flynn Mulligan – one grade nine, five grade eights, two grades sevens and a Dist*

Owen Stothert – one grade nine, five grade eights, three grade sevens and a Dist*

Bryony Stephenson – one grade nine, three grade eights, four grade sevens and two Dist*

Grace Williams – one grade nine, three grade eights, four grade sevens and two Dist*

Jacob Wright – two grade nines, three grade eights, two grade sevens, one Dist* and one Dist

Sam Sullivan, Assistant Headteacher, said: