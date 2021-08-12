Lichfield’s MP says he wouldn’t consider getting an electric car due to “range anxiety” and slow charging concerns.

Michael Fabricant made his comments ahead of an international environment conference in Glasgow later this year.

The Conservative MP said there were still a number of reasons why drivers would not turn to electric vehicles at this stage.

“Range anxiety and slow charging times still make electric cars unattractive for many. “I have friends in Lichfield who own an electric car, yet for longer jorneys they still use their diesel. “And unless I lived on the Isle of Wight, I wouldn’t consider getting an electric car just yet. “It’s not just infrastructure and charging points – many motorists don’t want to have to stop for half an hour or far longer to recharge their vehicle when it takes just five or six minutes maximum to refill a tank of liquid fuel. “The Government needs to recognise this at the upcoming COP 26 International Environment Conference in Glasgow.” Michael Fabricant MP

A target has been set for banning the sale of new petrol and diesel cars by 2030.

Mr Fabricant said that while he felt there was still progress to be made on electric vehicle technology, he remained hopeful that date would be achievable.

Michael Fabricant