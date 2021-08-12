Lichfield’s MP says he wouldn’t consider getting an electric car due to “range anxiety” and slow charging concerns.
Michael Fabricant made his comments ahead of an international environment conference in Glasgow later this year.
The Conservative MP said there were still a number of reasons why drivers would not turn to electric vehicles at this stage.
“Range anxiety and slow charging times still make electric cars unattractive for many.
“I have friends in Lichfield who own an electric car, yet for longer jorneys they still use their diesel.
“And unless I lived on the Isle of Wight, I wouldn’t consider getting an electric car just yet.
“It’s not just infrastructure and charging points – many motorists don’t want to have to stop for half an hour or far longer to recharge their vehicle when it takes just five or six minutes maximum to refill a tank of liquid fuel.
“The Government needs to recognise this at the upcoming COP 26 International Environment Conference in Glasgow.”Michael Fabricant MP
A target has been set for banning the sale of new petrol and diesel cars by 2030.
Mr Fabricant said that while he felt there was still progress to be made on electric vehicle technology, he remained hopeful that date would be achievable.
“Companies in Brisbane, Australia and in Israel are developing completely new types of battery using graphene, an allotrope of carbon, one of the most common elements on the planet.
“Depending on the battery size and charger power, these could give electric cars a longer range than conventional vehicles and as fast a recharging time from empty.
“Current estimates suggest, however, that these batteries won’t be available for five or six years yet, but they will be a game changer – if they come about with a manufacturing price that is realistic.
“So it is likely that the 2030 target of banning the sale of new petrol and diesel cars could be achievable.
“But this will require the roll out of high powered charging stations throughout the country, a standard connector between car manufacturers, and the ability to generate sufficient electricity for the purpose.
“The provision of electric cars is the future, but politicians waving magic wands are not. COP 26 faces many challenges and electric cars may not be as ‘green’ as people think.
“As for me, I’m hanging on to my twin turbo petrol-driven car until those battery issues have all been sorted.”Michael Fabricant MP
I do not normally comment on what Mr Fabricant’s opinions are regarding a variety of topics as I have no strong stance but in this case these comments are dangerous, ignorant and show a selfish mentality.
Yes the charging infrastructure needs to improve, so why not use that to form an opinion? Why not lobby for more investment? Electric cars are less polluting and quieter. The first and second hand market for these cars needs to improve, so why not lobby for more government subsidies or tariff changes?
He talks of long range batters, a lot of models can do 300 miles on a charge, range is improving all the time and the average UK journey is 8.4 miles!
Making this sort of statement a few days after the UN report, amidst some of the worst heatwaves on record, and before a key government summit on climate change is embarrassing and quite shocking.
