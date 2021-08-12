Students at a Lichfield school have been praised for their hard work as they received their GCSE results.

Sophie Forbes, Ellie Sanders and Lowri Simmons collecting their GCSE results

Pupils at Nether Stowe School joined others across the country collecting their grades after a year of uncertainty due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Headteacher Glyn Langston-Jones said students had shown determination to ensure they were able to overcome challenges to secure “fantastic results”.

“It’s a privilege to be able to celebrate and share in these amazing individual success stories following such a challenging time and to see so many, smiling and happy faces in school. “What is most important to remember is that each grade represents a culmination of years of effort, determination and hard work for every one of these students. “I am sure many pupils and parents have been nervous, so it’s been wonderful to share and celebrate their fantastic results.” Glyn Langston-Jones, Nether Stowe School

Among those collecting their results was Amy McKiernan. She said:

“Thank you to all of the teachers for their support through a difficult year.” Amy McKiernan

Mr Langston-Jones added:

Students collecting their GCSE results at Nether Stowe School