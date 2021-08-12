Chase Terrace Academy. Picture: Google Streetview

Shoppers are being asked to help support a wellbeing initiative at a school in Burntwood.

Chase Terrace Academy is one of three organisations bidding to win funding of up to £1,500 from the Tesco Community Grants initiative.

The school hopes to build a calming safe space for students in crisis or with mental health needs.

Head of school Nicola Mason said:

“The past year has been challenging for our school and our community. We have many students who are vulnerable and who have suffered with their mental health. “We hope our families and the wonderful Chase Terrace community will get behind us once again and vote for our project to help us improve the facilities in school which will support students in need and ultimately to improve their health and wellbeing.” Nicola Mason, Chase Terrace Academy

Shoppers at Tesco branches in Brownhills, Aldridge and Willenhall will be able to cast their vote using a token each time they go to the checkout during August and September.

Claire De Silva, head of community at Tesco, said:

“Tesco Community Grants help support local good causes but especially those projects supporting young people, those providing food, and local causes close to our colleagues’ hearts.” Claire De Silva, Tesco