Students across Lichfield and Burntwood have joined others across the country in receiving their GCSE results.
For the second year in a row results have been determined by teacher assessments after Covid-19 forced the cancellation of traditional exams.
Over the past 18 months pupils have had to deal with social distancing rules, class and bubble isolations, and learning from home.
Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for education, Cllr Jonathan Price, said pupils had faced 18 months of challenges including class bubble isolations and learning from home.
“This year’s exam results are completely unprecedented.
“Students receiving their GCSE results this year have had nearly two years of disrupted learning because of the pandemic, and every one of them should be commended for their hard work and resilience, no matter what their results are today.
“Our schools have done a fantastic job in ensuring pupils get the education they need despite the challenging circumstances, and I wanted to thank all head teachers, teachers and other school staff in Staffordshire for continuing to help our children throughout this time.
“It’s not been easy, but they have gone above and beyond to ensure Staffordshire pupils can continue their studies.
“Everyone should be rightly proud of their achievements, and I want to wish all students getting their GCSE results today all the best for the future, whether that’s continuing their studies in school, at college, or taking up an apprenticeship or traineeship.”Cllr Jonathan Price, Staffordshire County Council