Students across Lichfield and Burntwood have joined others across the country in receiving their GCSE results.

For the second year in a row results have been determined by teacher assessments after Covid-19 forced the cancellation of traditional exams.

Over the past 18 months pupils have had to deal with social distancing rules, class and bubble isolations, and learning from home.

Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for education, Cllr Jonathan Price, said pupils had faced 18 months of challenges including class bubble isolations and learning from home.