Chasetown FC have released their official team photograph ahead of the new season – as well as confirming a number of new signings.

Back row: Liam Kirton, Aaron Ashford, Louie Lake, Dilano Reid, Jack Langston, Lewis Riley Stewart, Adam Jenkins, Callum Hayward, Curtis Pond, Andy Parsons, Ryan Wynter, Ben Lund, Luke Mcginnell, Reggie Smith, Keiron Berry. Front row: Harry Crook, Alex Curtis, Alex Melbourne, Mitch Botfield, Matt Witts, Chris Slater,Jammie Hawkins, Steve Jones (Chairman), Mark Swann, Kris Taylor, John Birt, Oli Hayward, Conner Hadderway, Jordan Evans, Zack Foster. Picture: Dave Birt

The Scholars will kick off their campaign with a visit to Daventry Town tomorrow (14th August).

Mark Swann has bolstered his ranks before the fixture with the signings of Luke McGinnell and Aaron Ashford.

Forward Ashford has previously been with Romulus, Stourbridge, Birmingham City and West Bromwich Albion, while McGinnell can count Walsall, Barwell and Barnsley amongst his former clubs.

Swann told the Chasetown FC website: