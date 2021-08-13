Chasetown FC have released their official team photograph ahead of the new season – as well as confirming a number of new signings.
The Scholars will kick off their campaign with a visit to Daventry Town tomorrow (14th August).
Mark Swann has bolstered his ranks before the fixture with the signings of Luke McGinnell and Aaron Ashford.
Forward Ashford has previously been with Romulus, Stourbridge, Birmingham City and West Bromwich Albion, while McGinnell can count Walsall, Barwell and Barnsley amongst his former clubs.
Swann told the Chasetown FC website:
“Aaron is a young, confident forward with a hunger to score goals and improve.
“He has a good footballing upbringing and he is keen to continue to develop and we are chuffed he had chosen Chasetown as the place to do so after our approach.
“Luke has come in and been superb. He has fitted in seamlessly with the group and we are delighted to have him on board.”Mark Swann, Chasetown FC