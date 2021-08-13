Final preparations are underway for the 30th anniversary Lichfield Blues and Jazz Festival.

Dennis Rollins

Taking place at venues across the city from Wednesday (18th August) to Sunday, the event will bring together artists including Noel McCalla, the Climax Blues Band, the Tom Morgan Trio, the Vintage Rhythm Collection and Brass Monkeys.

Others on the bill include the 2020 BBC Young Jazz Musician of the Year Alex George, Dennis Rollins and the Walsall Jazz Orchestra.

Brian Pretty, Lichfield Blues and Jazz Festival director, said:

“We have pulled out all of the stops and this is an exciting and very diverse musical selection for you. “Of course, a lot of time and effort goes in behind the scenes, with many volunteers selflessly giving up their time to bring high-quality music and entertainment to Lichfield, and we couldn’t do it without them.” Brian Pretty

For further details, and to book tickets visit lichfield-jazz.co.uk.