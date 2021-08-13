A cyclist who rode more than 1,000 miles in a month in aid of the hospice that cared for his wife before her death has urged others to take on a fundraising challenge.

Andy and Belinda Barker

Andy Barker, 67, rode to St Giles Hospice daily during June to raise more than £2,400 for the Whittington-based charity.

He also donated 100 hours as a volunteer supporting patients and their families.

Andy is encouraging riders to get in the saddle as part of St Giles’ Cycle Autumn initiative on 5th September.

“Cycle Autumn is a great event for people of all abilities – you get the keen cyclists taking part who can compete and get their exercise while raising funds for St Giles, but you don’t have to be Tour de France quality. “I first did Cycle St Giles three years ago with my sister-in-law. I hadn’t used my bike much at the time, but I just jumped in the saddle and took part. “I was a volunteer steward at Cycle Spring this year and it was great to see all the families and casual cyclists, as well as more experienced riders, just having fun and raising funds while having a good day out.” Andy Barker

He started fundraising for St Giles after his wife Belinda, 55, died of cancer at the hospice in 2015.

She had previously received day therapies as an outpatient and had been having Hospice at Home support until her condition worsened and she was admitted as an inpatient.

“Belinda was in St Giles for ten days before she passed away and our children and I were able to visit. “I then had bereavement support from the team at St Giles, which I found really helpful. My children were also offered support – we all really appreciated the help on offer to us, it was excellent.” Andy Barker

This year Cycle Autumn will begin and end at the Whittington hospice with different routes covering 26 miles, 50 miles, 75 miles or 100 miles.

Zoe Wright, events manager at St Giles Hospice, said:

“Andy Barker is a fantastic supporter of St Giles Hospice who has really gone above and beyond the call of duty to help us. We hope his words will inspire many more cyclists of all ages to take part in Cycle Autumn. “We like to give our cyclists a variety of routes that cater for all abilities, and all of our routes take you through the beautiful Staffordshire countryside. We make cycling simple – all you have to do is turn up, follow the signs and enjoy yourself. Zoe Wright

Entry to Cycle Autumn is £35 with tickets available until midday on 2nd September.

For further information visit www.stgileshospice.com/cycleautumn email fundraising@stgileshospice.com or call 01543 432538.