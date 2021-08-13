A Lichfield auction house has confirmed plans to expand with the opening of a new location in Tamworth.

Richard Winterton outside the new auction site in Tamworth

Richard Winterton Auctioneers will bring auctions to the former Arts Centre on Church Street.

The new site will operate alongside the company’s headquarters at the Lichfield Auction Centre in Fradley.

Richard Winterton said:

“We are tremendously excited to open a new office in Tamworth and to be able to do so in such a historic building is a great honour and the icing on the cake. “We have a lot of regular clients in the Tamworth area and they too are delighted we will be opening an office on their doorstep. “It has long been a dream for us to expand in Staffordshire and where better than the ancient capital of Mercia? “From watches and jewellery to coins, stamps and medals, we can’t wait to meet Tammies at our new premises and help them discover some hidden treasures.” Richard Winterton

The 3,700 sq ft building will accommodate new salerooms for live specialist auctions and will be open to the public daily for free valuations.