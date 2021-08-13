The former day care centre in Armitage

A former day care centre in Armitage could become a residential property if plans are approved.

Proposals have been put forward for the building at 56 New Road.

A planning statement said the change of use would not need any major internal or external alterations.

“It is a detached building which was originally constructed as a dwelling and recently converted into a day care centre. “The proposal does not require changes to the site layout as the existing building and surrounding areas are being retained. Internally, the layout will be retained. “Due to the surrounding residential area, the proposal will not create an adverse impact on immediate neighbouring properties and the wider area. “The proposed change of use will create a much needed family home in a sustainable location.” Planning statement

Full details on the proposals can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.