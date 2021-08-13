A service of remembrance and reflection is being held in Lichfield in memory of those who died during the coronavirus pandemic.

Lichfield Cathedral. Picture: Mball93

Lichfield Cathedral will host the event at 3pm on 26th September.

As part of the commemoration a candle will be displayed for every individual in Lichfield district known to have died as a result of coronavirus.

Lichfield District Council said the service would be attended by representatives from the public sector, businesses, voluntary sector, charities and community groups, as well as relatives of those who have died.

Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, said:

Doug Pullen

“Our main desire in holding this service is to remember all of the residents of Lichfield district who have died from Covid-19 along with families that have suffered a bereavement. “We also want to take to time to recognise the contributions made by businesses, the voluntary sector, charities, faith and community groups and public services in Lichfield district and across Staffordshire during the pandemic. “While the service provides a time for reflection on the difficulties everyone has faced, we also very much intend that it will be an opportunity to look forward positively to a strong recovery in the post Covid-19 period for Lichfield district and our communities.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

Local residents who suffered a Covid-related bereavement and wishing to attend the service can contact Lesley Bennett at Lichfield District Council by emailing lesley.bennett@lichfielddc.gov.uk. Numbers will be limited, so families are asked to make contact as soon as possible.

The Very Revd Adrian Dorber, Dean of Lichfield said: