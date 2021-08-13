People in Burntwood are being urged to remain vigilant after a pickpocketing incident in the town.

At around 11.30am on 7th August a man had his wallet taken while he was on the way home from the Spar shop on Cannock Road.

PCSO Leon Worden said:

“A quantity of cash was stolen. We are investigating lines of enquiry in relation to this incident. “We would remind people to ensure that they keep wallets and purses secure and to speak with elderly and vulnerable friends and relatives to beware of keeping their cards and money close to them and secure.” PCSO Leon Worden, Staffordshire Police

Anyone with information can contact police on 101.