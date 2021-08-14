Lichfield City FC survived a late scare as they won their league opener against Haughmond.

Ivor Green’s men started brightly with Emile Beckford sending a header just wide from Kyle Patterson’s cross in the opening stages.

City looked to be carrying on the form from their FA Cup win last weekend as they continued to push forward in search of an opener.

Patterson sent a strike over the bar and Christian Blanchette had a header saved, before the visitors gave Lichfield a scare when they had a penalty appeal waved away when a player went tumbling in the box.

But Lichfield finally made the breakthrough when Patterson jinked past two defenders before sliding the ball home.

It was almost two just before the break when the goalscorer was denied by a smart save from the keeper who also managed to deny Beckford on the rebound.

Lichfield started the second half brightly with Dan Lomas sending a volley just over and Max Black forcing a smart save from the visiting keeper.

Lomas thought he’d doubled his side’s advantage only for the referee’s whistle to deny him as the ball found the top corner of the net.

The second goal did come eventually though as Leighton McMenemy climbed highest to nod home and make it 2-0.

A third goal followed when Black found sub Ryan Brooks who lobbed the keeper for Patterson to tap home.

Haughmond were thrown a lifeline when they netted from the penalty spot.

The goal seemed to get the nerves jangling in the City backline as Jamie Elkes sent a clearance just over his own bar, before the visitors also spurned a glorious chance.

The deficit was reduced to one goal as Haughmond pulled another goal back to make it 3-2.

Lichfield looked to restore a two goal cushion when Luke Childs saw his deflected cross strike the upright.

There was time for a late penalty appeal from the visitors to be waved away, but City help on to wrap up the three points in their first game game in the Midland Football League Premier Division.