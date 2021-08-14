A Lichfield retailer has been shortlisted in two categories at a national awards ceremony.

The Central England Co-op Boley Park store

Central England Co-op’s transformation of its Boley Park store is up for the Consumer Initiative of the Year prize at the 2021 Grocer Gold Awards, while a campaign to highlight the issue of violence against retail staff is nominated for Business Initiative of the Year.

Jamie Joyce, store manager at Boley Park, said:

“All of the team at Boley Park are so proud of our new store and the reaction we have had from our customers and members has been overwhelmingly positive since we opened last November. “We are continuing to evolve the development with new features and additions such as the Insomnia Coffee Shop which opened in April to further enhance what we can offer our community. “To see the project recognised at such a prestigious awards ceremony is a real boost for the team and reward for all the hard work that went into bringing it to life.” Jamie Joyce, Central England Co-op

The new store has included features such as a zero waste refill station designed to cut down on packaging, electric charging points for cars, a bike repair station and eco-friendly fridges.

The winners of the awards will be announced at a ceremony in London on 5th October.