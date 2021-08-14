Traffic levels on the M6 Toll have risen above pre-pandemic levels, bosses have revealed.

M6 Toll

Data shows the number of drivers using the road has surged since the end of restrictions, with bosses saying a rise in people holidaying in the UK and enjoying school holiday days out are likely to be behind the figures.

Julie Davies, commercial director at operator Midland Expressway Ltd, said:

“We are seeing a really strong recovery in traffic volumes, with the M6 Toll peaking this month at 20% above the UK national average for the road network. “As well as the recovery in traffic volumes being driven by staycation journeys and leisure trips, more people are also now getting back to normal work routines, resulting in increased commuter traffic on the road. “However, with more people using their cars again comes increased congestion, both within the West Midlands region and the wider UK road network – it’s why we continue to strive to maintain the M6 Toll as a hassle-free, time-efficient alternative to congested local roads.” Julie Davies, Midland Expressway Ltd

The number of commercial vehicles using the road has also increased, with HGV traffic up 8% compared with the same time pre-pandemic in 2019.