The first residents have moved into a new £12.5million housing development in Fradley.

The Kings Meadow development in Fradley

Built by housing provider GreenSquareAccord, Kings Meadow is a mix of 63 two, three and four bedroom properties available for sale or shared ownership.

Mark Patchitt, regeneration director at GreenSquareAccord, said:

“We are delighted that our Kings Meadow development is providing an opportunity for people to get on the property ladder and buy a high-quality home in a desirable location. “The new homes have been designed and built by our own in-house team, using timber panels manufactured in our low carbon LoCaL Homes facility in Walsall. “I’m sure the new residents will be very happy living here.” Mark Patchitt, GreenSquareAccord

The development has been supported by £1.5million funding from Homes England.

Work began in June 2019 and is due to be completed by Autumn 2021.

Among the first new residents at the Kings Meadow development is Alison Jayne Smith. She said: