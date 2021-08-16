Burntwood RUFC

Training sessions have been cancelled at Burntwood Rugby Club after travellers moved onto sports fields.

The group moved onto the site yesterday (15th August).

In a statement, the club said it would close until the travellers have been moved on.

“Due to the ongoing situation with the traveller occupation of our playing fields, we regret to inform everyone that the club will be closed until further notice. “This will include on site rugby activity for the seniors and juniors. “We apologise for any inconvenience this causes, and hope to have the situation resolved as safely and as quickly as possible.” Burntwood RUFC statement

Cllr Darren Ennis said steps were being taken to resolve the issue.