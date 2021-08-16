Training sessions have been cancelled at Burntwood Rugby Club after travellers moved onto sports fields.
The group moved onto the site yesterday (15th August).
In a statement, the club said it would close until the travellers have been moved on.
“Due to the ongoing situation with the traveller occupation of our playing fields, we regret to inform everyone that the club will be closed until further notice.
“This will include on site rugby activity for the seniors and juniors.
“We apologise for any inconvenience this causes, and hope to have the situation resolved as safely and as quickly as possible.”Burntwood RUFC statement
Cllr Darren Ennis said steps were being taken to resolve the issue.
“All the relevent bodies are involved and the situation is being monitored – everything that can be done is being done.
“I’m sure once the situation is dealt with we will all give Burntwood Rugby Club the support and help it needs to tidy up and get back up and running.”Cllr Darren Ennis
Hopefully situation will be resolved very soon. Sad to say these travellers have little or no respect for anyone or properties. Let’s hope the clear up for all Burntwood RFC players and members is minimal. Sure we are all ready to roll up our sleeves when sorted.
Time for some kicking training, drop a few rugby balls onto the caravans and they will soon move!
