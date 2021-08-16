Councillors have called for refugees from Afghanistan to be offered the chance to be resettled in Lichfield and Burntwood.

Lichfield District Council House

The plea has been made to Lichfield District Council by a group of Labour representatives.

It comes as Afghanistan continues to face an uncertain future after the Taliban seized control of the country.

In a letter to Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, the Labour representatives said:

“In the coming days tens of thousands of people will flee from Afghanistan to seek a safe haven across the world, including many of whom that are eligible for relocation under the Afghan Relocations and Assistance Scheme and the Afghanistan Locally Employed Staff Ex-Gratia Scheme. “In all cases, refugees relocated under these schemes are owed a huge debt of gratitude by the UK and we have a moral obligation to honour the promises of safety to those in need and to ensure that they are supported during their relocation and beyond. “However, for most of the people relocated under the schemes it will be the first time they have come to the UK and they will find themselves thousands of miles from friends and families, having had precious little time to react to the collapse of President Ghazi’s government. “We ask that you urgently contact the Ministry of Defence who are administering the relocation schemes to offer the support of Lichfield District Council in finding new homes in the district for refugees from Afghanistan being resettled under the relocation scheme, and to use the resources of the council to ensure that families welcomed to Lichfield and the surrounding areas have access to the support which they will need following their relocation.” Letter signed by Labour councillors

Cllr Pullen said the council would continue to work with organisations to support efforts to resettle Afghans under the relocation schemes.

Doug Pullen