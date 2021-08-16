A late Jack Langston free kick saw Chasetown FC kick-off their season with a hard-earned point.

Action from Daventry Town v Chasetown FC. Picture: Louise Yates

The Scholars made a dream start in their opening fixture of the new campaign. Inside 30 seconds they won a corner, which Alex Curtis sent in for skipper Andy Parsons to net.

The visitors were almost in dreamland a minute later when Jack Langston shot from long range, but saw his effort fizz off the inside of the post.

Gradually, the hosts took over the game territorially and it was no surprise when they levelled. Joel Nketia was afforded too much space and drove a left foot effort beyond Curtis Pond.

In first half stoppage time, Daventry took the lead as Jack Bowen headed home from a right footed corner.

Both sides huffed and puffed in the second period in a bid to alter the scoreline.

Connor Haddaway and Aaron Ashford both had headers off target for the Scholars, while Jack Langston also had a right footer blocked from 12 yards.

Daventry’s main threat came from the impressive long throws of left back Bleu McNeil but it seemed that neither side were going to change the scoreline.

But then Ashford was wrestled to the ground outside the area and Langston placed a free kick beyond Iustin Cerga.

The home side thought they had stolen a late winner but a header from a corner was disallowed for a handball on the line by a Daventry player.