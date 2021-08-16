A Lichfield chef is bringing some of the recipes from his appearance on TV to the plate at his restaurant.
Liam Dillon is launching his new three-course lunch menu at The Boat Inn.
It will include some of the dishes he created for his appearance on the Great British Menu.
Liam said he’d also worked with cutlery manufacturer Arthur Price to bring in new tableware.
“After everything that has happened over the last 18 months, I really wanted to invest in my new lunch menu, which will be available from 9th September – there has been investment in the menu but also in all its surroundings and the presentation.
“I really do believe that it’s the whole package that makes a good restaurant. Not just the food but the staff and the table with all the glassware and cutlery.”Liam Dillon
James Price, of Arthur Price, said:
“I’m delighted that Liam should consider our tableware for the launch of his new lunch menu.
“His choice of our Warwick pattern for his tables is extra special for my family. My grandfather designed the pattern and my father and I put it into production in his honour.
“It’s great to see many restaurants and pubs thrive again. As a business our hospitality order book has grown significantly across not just the UK, but the world with some substantial commissions.
“But there’s something special about seeing our cutlery in a local restaurant.”James Price