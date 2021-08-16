A Lichfield chef is bringing some of the recipes from his appearance on TV to the plate at his restaurant.

Liam Dillon is launching his new three-course lunch menu at The Boat Inn.

It will include some of the dishes he created for his appearance on the Great British Menu.

Liam said he’d also worked with cutlery manufacturer Arthur Price to bring in new tableware.

Liam Dillon (right) with James Price

“After everything that has happened over the last 18 months, I really wanted to invest in my new lunch menu, which will be available from 9th September – there has been investment in the menu but also in all its surroundings and the presentation. “I really do believe that it’s the whole package that makes a good restaurant. Not just the food but the staff and the table with all the glassware and cutlery.” Liam Dillon

James Price, of Arthur Price, said: