A Shenstone garden centre is asking residents to vote for their favourite community gardening project.

Staff at Dobbies

Three projects have been shortlisted as part of the Helping Your Community Grow initiative at Dobbies:

Saxon Hill Academy Learning Hub, Lichfield

Nether Stowe School Eco Warriors, Lichfield

Our Place Support Garden Well, Sutton Coldfield

The winning initiative will receive support from the garden centre.

Graeme Jenkins, CEO of Dobbies, said:

“Through Helping Your Community Grow, Dobbies is delighted to be supporting so many gardening projects in the areas around our stores. “It’s a landmark initiative for us and we are so proud to be helping so many community projects across the country to create a green space that benefits their local area. “The team at our Shenstone Dobbies store understand the needs of their neighbourhood and have chosen three extremely deserving projects for the community to choose from. “We’re very much looking forward to finding out the results of the public vote, and we’re excited to help the winning project achieve its aims in the months to come.” Graeme Jenkins, Dobbies

The winning project will receive support including products, equipment and support from the staff at the store. The initiative with the most votes from all areas across the UK will be crowned the national winner and receive additional support.

The public vote is now live online and will close on 29th August with the winners announced in September.