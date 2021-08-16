Shoppers in Lichfield have been thanked for supporting an initiative to help prevent children going hungry.

Over the past three weeks Tesco has made a donation to FareShare for every piece of fruit and veg purchased in its stores.

The Buy One to Help a Child campaign has now seen more than three millions meals worth of food handed over to be distributed to charities and community groups.

FareShare CEO Lindsay Boswell CBE said:

“During the summer months, many families can struggle without the safety net of free school meals. “At FareShare, we work with a network of around 10,500 charities and community groups supporting children and families across the UK. “With so many more people facing tough circumstances as a result of the pandemic, this food is needed more than ever. “Thank you to every single Tesco customer in Staffordshire that made a purchase during this campaign – through the simple act of buying your fruit and veg at Tesco, you’re helping FareShare to get fresh, healthy food to children across the UK.” Lindsay Boswell CBE, FareShare

Tesco CEO Jason Tarry said: