A Lichfield city centre venue is shining a spotlight on Roald Dahl with an exhibition and a new production.

Roald Dahl and the Imagination Seekers

Cover to Cover is a display of international covers for the author’s much-loved classics and will go on display as part of The Hub at St Mary’s Roald Dahl Week from 24th to 28th August and be in place until 2nd October.

The week of activities will also feature a trail, storytelling sessions and a book design contest.

On 26th August, Roald Dahl and the Imagination Seekers will offer an interactive theatre experience for youngsters aged six and above.

The show sees the Ancient Guild of Taleenders set out to save the author’s stories after his words begin to disappear from books and minds.

The Hub’s gallery curator Helen Hicks said:

“We’re really excited to bring the first of a few big-name exhibitions to Lichfield – it has been so much fun putting this one together. “With a display of international book covers, alongside fun activities andscrumdiddlyumptious themed food, we can’t wait to welcome everyone to share in the joy that is Roald Dahl.” Helen Hicks

The Cover to Cover exhibition is free. Tickets for Roald Dahl and the Imagination Seekers are £10 or £30 for a group of four. To book visit www.thehubstmarys.co.uk.