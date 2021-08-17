The forgotten Summer of Soul will be revisited when a film featuring never before seen footage is screened in Lichfield.

Summer of Soul (Or When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

The Harlem Culture Festival took place in the same year as Woodstock, but despite having a similar attendance it received virtually no widespread coverage.

The likes of Stevie Wonder, Sly and the Family Stone, Nina Simon, BB King, Gladys Knight and the Pips, David Ruffin and Mahalia Jackson were all on the bill.

Forty hours of footage was uncovered and has been used to create Summer of Soul (Or When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised).

The film will be screened at the Lichfield Garrick on 27th August. Tickets are £10 and can be booked at www.lichfieldgarrick.com.