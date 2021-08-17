Chasetown FC have confirmed Joey Butlin has rejoined the club.
The forward had spent the end of last season with Hereford after an impressive spell at The Scholars Ground.
But after leaving the Bulls due to work and family commitments, he has now completed a return to Chasetown.
Manager Mark Swann told the club website:
“We’re over the moon to have Joey back as part of the squad.
“We were gutted to lose him during lockdown last year but we are delighted that he has chosen Chasetown as the place to play his football.”Mark Swann