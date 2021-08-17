Joey Butlin on the ball during his previous spell with Chasetown. Picture: Louise Yates

Chasetown FC have confirmed Joey Butlin has rejoined the club.

The forward had spent the end of last season with Hereford after an impressive spell at The Scholars Ground.

But after leaving the Bulls due to work and family commitments, he has now completed a return to Chasetown.

Manager Mark Swann told the club website: