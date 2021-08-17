The history of hundreds of years of the Sheriff’s Ride will be explored in a talk in Lichfield.

The 1972 Sheriff’s Ride. Picture: St Mary’s Photographic Collection

Jono Oates, manager of the St Mary’s Photographic Collection at The Hub at St Mary’s will present the one hour discussion using projected images from the archives on 8th September.

He will tell the story of the historic custom through the characters and locations within each image.

Jono said:

“The photographs of the Sheriff’s Ride go back as far as the early 1900s, through the swinging sixties and up to the current day. “They provide a fascinating historical, and social, record of this very well-known and long-standing Lichfield tradition, which goes back well over 500 years. “It’s a great privilege to be the custodian of these amazing photographs and I’m looking forward to showing them to the people of Lichfield, and telling the story of how the Sheriff’s Ride came about and how it has endured the test of time.” Jono Oates

The talk will be followed by a question and answer session. Tickets are £10, with part of the sales used to raise funds to enable the reopening of the St Mary’s spire tours.

To book visit The Hub at St Mary’s website.