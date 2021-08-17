Lichfield City FC came from behind to secure a point against Uttoxeter Town.

An even first half saw neither side find a breakthrough, but it was eventually the hosts who opened the scoring when Ollie Ritchie netted int the second period.

But Ivor Green’s men went looking for a leveller and saw sub Christian Blanchette send an effort just over the top.

Blanchette wouldn’t be denied for long though as the pressure paid off and he netted the leveller.

The Lichfield goalscorer should have completed the turnaround late on when he latched on to a loose ball in the area but was denied by a point blank save from Uttoxeter keeper Jack Tolley.