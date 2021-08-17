Lichfield’s MP has described the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan as “a betrayal of the greatest magnitude”.

The decision by coalition forces to leave the country has led to the collapse of the government in the country as the Taliban seized a number of regions, culminating in the capture of the capital Kabul over the weekend.

Councillors in Lichfield and Burntwood have already called for the district to offer a new home for some of those being resettled from Afghanistan.

Conservative MP Michael Fabricant said in a series of posts on his Twitter page that the decision by America to withdraw forces left few options for other nations – but added that countries pulling out should “hang their heads in shame”.

Michael Fabricant

“The UK and other nations had little choice after the US decided to leave Afghanistan. “If the UK had gone it alone, there would have been countless deaths of British servicemen. “But this is a betrayal of the greatest magnitude which will lead to greater terrorism in the West. “The West, the US and NATO – which includes us – should all hang their heads in shame.” Michael Fabricant MP

News channels around the globe have screened footage of civilians desperately attempting to escape via military evacuation flights as the Taliban moved into Kabul.

Mr Fabricant said: