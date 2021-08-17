People who are close contacts of positive Covid-19 cases in Lichfield and Burntwood are being encouraged to continuing taking PCR tests.

The plea comes after rules around isolation changed yesterday (16th August).

Close contacts who are fully vaccinated or are under 18 no longer need to isolate.

But Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet support member for public health and integrated care, Cllr Johnny McMahon, said he was keen to see people continuing to take PCR tests to prevent the virus spreading.

“News that fully-vaccinated adults will no longer need to isolate is certainly welcome, and will end the so-called ‘pingdemic’ we have been experiencing recently. “However, it’s important for us to remember that Covid-19 is still very much with us, and we must do everything we can to stop it spreading. “This is why we’re encouraging everyone who has been identified as a close contact, but does not now need to isolate, to get themselves a PCR test as soon as possible. “This way, they can be sure they are not unwittingly spreading the virus.” Cllr Johnny McMahon, Staffordshire County Council

Full details of the rules around self-isolation can be found at www.gov.uk/coronavirus.