The land on Chesterfield Road where developers hope to build apartments. Picture: Google Streetview

Plans for seven new homes to be built on land in Lichfield have been approved.

The one and two bedroom apartments are planned for the site at Chesterfield Road.

An initial report from the developers said that although the land had been earmarked for employment, the site was not attracting any interest for such as use.

“The designation of the site for employment purposes is currently proving unviable. “The redevelopment of a small site of this size for residential purposes would not be detrimental the council’s employment land availability. “Until recently a slither of the southwest portion of the site formed part of a garden and was therefore undevelopable with the owners unlikely to be willing to sell the site for commercial development. “The applicant has agreed a deal with the occupants who have agreed to sell the site on a speculative basis that the land would come forward for residential development, which in its very nature is more palatable in this residential context.” Planning statement

Full details of the proposals and the notice outlining the decision to approve the development are available on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.