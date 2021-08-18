People in Lichfield are being invited to give their views on climate and ecological issues.

A Climate Matters Staffordshire forum is taking place at Little Green Frog in the Three Spires Shopping Centre at 6.30pm on 27th August.

The session is one of a number debating different themes.

The Lichfield forum will focus on “reduction of consumption and waste”, as well as exploring the circular economy.

A spokesperson said:

“Climate Change Staffordshire is seeking 100 people to come to one of five climate forums where people of all ages and backgrounds can come together to learn, discuss and make a difference. “Each forum will last approximately three and a half hours. “We are particularly looking for people who are not climate change activists.” Climate Change Staffordshire spokesperson

People can register their interest in attending via an online form.