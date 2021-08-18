The gates on Abnalls Lane. Picture: Google Streetview

Time is running out for people to have their say about proposals to further enforce vehicle restrictions on a road between Lichfield and Burntwood.

Staffordshire County Council and Amey are asking for views on proposals to replace the existing gates on Abnalls Lane with more permanent, fixed barriers.

The authority is also proposing enhancements to pedestrian and cycle infrastructure in and around the road to improve safety for riders.

A spokesperson said:

“The section of Abnalls Lane between the Roche/St Matthews Road and Dark Lane is subject to a prohibition of motor vehicles order except for access, with a field gate at either end to physically prevent access. “These gates are operated manually with no locking facility and are known to be consistently left in the open position. “During a site visit in November 2020, the gates were observed to be damaged and inoperable. “There is no known enforcement of the existing traffic regulation order restrictions. “To prevent displacement of vehicles onto Little Pipe Lane, this is also subject to the same restrictions with similar gates and sign arrangement but again, the gates are left open. “Positive feedback was received in 2020 from a number of local residents on the improved traffic conditions, following an embankment collapse on Abnalls Lane, which forced a temporary road closure. This enabled local residents to walk and cycle safely.” Staffordshire County Council spokesperson

The council said it was looking to deal with two main issues through the consultation – a traffic survey in 202 revealing a high volume of traffic on Abnalls Lane, as well as four accidents in five years on the road.

People can have their say online before the deadline on 31st August.