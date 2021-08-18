A Lichfield retailer is supporting local summer clubs by giving children access to healthy food.

Central England Co-op is working with Progressive Sports who are running sessions in Burntwood, Alrewas and Stonnall.

As well as delivering educational sessions, the retailer is also hosting free pop-up food markets for kids on the summer clubs in conjunction with FareShare Midlands.

Children picking up items from the pop-up food market supplied by FareShare Midlands and funded thanks to Central England Co-op shoppers

They have been funded following a Christmas campaign which saw 5% from the sale of each product from the company’s Irresistible range donated to FareShare Midlands.

James Knight, member and community relations officer at Central England Co-op, said:

James Knight and Amanda Gallie talking to children about making healthy choices

“It has been fantastic to link-up with Progressive Sports and support the great work they are doing in schools across Staffordshire this summer. “Getting kids active is something we are passionate about anyway and with the added focus on ensuring children are able to access nutritious food during the summer holidays it is a perfect fit for us. “The addition of the pop-up food markets with food provided by FareShare Midlands has been really valuable and has only been made possible because of the wonderful support of our customers and members who supported our Christmas campaign and shows the difference they make just by shopping with us. “The market includes lots of nutritious fruit and vegetables such as broccoli, potatoes, apples and blueberries, as well as bread, crumpets, croissants and packets of porridge all provided free to help out families in our communities who may otherwise struggle in the challenging summer holiday period.” James Knight, Central England Co-op

Eddie Ray, founder of Progressive Sports, said: