Music and theatre will be served up as the Summer Sundaes series returns to the city centre.

Charlie Barnes

Singer Charlie Barnes will perform in the Market Square from 3pm on Sunday (22nd August), while Lebo MJ will also follow up an appearance at the Moseley Jazz Festival by heading to Lichfield to perform.

There will also be a performance of The Scottish Play by Bard in Yard at 4pm.

Earlier in the day, there’ll be family fun on offer from a fun with clay session at 10am, followed by Cabaret Familia’s song, dance, music and magic show at 11am.

The Hub at St Mary’s will also welcome characters such as Toby the Dragon and Eunice the Unicorn for youngsters to meet on the day.

For more details, visit www.thehubstmarys.co.uk.