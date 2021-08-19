A ceremony will mark the beginning of work to renovate and repair an historic church tower in Shenstone.

The old church tower in Shenstone. Picture: Lichfield Lore

The Friends of Shenstone Tower group has been fundraising to carry out the work on the building at St John the Baptist Church.

Plans were approved earlier this year for a new viewing tower to be installed alongside repair work on the 13th Century structure.

A ceremony at 10am on 28th August will mark the beginning of the renovation.

A spokesperson said: