The Prince of Wales’ former official harpist will perform as part of the Lichfield Literary Festival.

Anne Denholm

Anne Denholm – who held the position from 2015 to 2019 – will take to the stage with poet Chris Tutton at The Hub at St Mary’s at 2.4pm on 9th September.

A spokesperson for the festival said their performance, titled Imaginary Landscapes, would be an “exquisite fusion of words and music”.

Tickets for the event are £10 and can be booked online.

The Lichfield Literary Festival runs from 9th to 12th September.