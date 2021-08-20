Resident have been told that no decisions have yet been made about the closure of a slip road off the A38 as part of HS2 construction works.

Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant said he had been “contacted by a number of anxious constituents” regarding rumours of a year-long closure of the connection at Streethay.

But Natalie Penrose, from HS2 Ltd, said no final decisions about how the construction work would be managed had been made.

“No decision has yet been made about temporary road closures on the A38 and the Lichfield/Streethay slip roads. “We are discussing a number of potential dates with Staffordshire County Council and Highways England. “Safety is our number one priority and temporary closures may be needed as we deliver ground investigation work, utility diversions, piling and site set-up near Streethay. “Planning is at an early stage and once decisions have been made, we will be able to provide more detail about the duration of the proposed closure and how we will manage the impact on local road users.” Natalie Penrose, HS2 Ltd

Mr Fabricant said that while plans for a viaduct over the A38 near Streethay had been scrapped in favour of a tunnel and cuttings to go underneath the carriage, it was important that disruption was kept to “an absolute minimum”.

