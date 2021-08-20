A driver has been arrested after a crash closed a road in Lichfield.

Cappers Lane was shut near Trent Valley island following a collision between an orange Renault and a White Audi at 1.25pm today (20th August), causing long tailbacks on surrounding roads.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“The driver of the Audi, a 26-year-old man from the Rugeley area, was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving. He remains in police custody while inquiries continue.

“The Renault driver, a woman, was treated by paramedics at the scene for neck pain and a foot injury.”