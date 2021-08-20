A driver has been arrested after a crash closed a road in Lichfield.
Cappers Lane was shut near Trent Valley island following a collision between an orange Renault and a White Audi at 1.25pm today (20th August), causing long tailbacks on surrounding roads.
A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:
“The driver of the Audi, a 26-year-old man from the Rugeley area, was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving. He remains in police custody while inquiries continue.
“The Renault driver, a woman, was treated by paramedics at the scene for neck pain and a foot injury.”
Cappers Lane is in desperate need of speed enforcement.
The limit is 30, but anytime you do 30 you’ll have some fly up to the back of you. The local boy racers treat it as a drag strip.
Really a better long term solution is needed for that part of the ring road. Perhaps use some of the HS2 access roads to feed to/from the A38?
Stay classy, Rugeley.
